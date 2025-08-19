Ukrainians, like Europeans, will not believe in another paper guarantee, - Polish Foreign Ministry

After the meeting at the White House, Poland called for effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the negotiating positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, especially Russia, have only slightly converged.

The next step after the talks on 15 and 18 August, Bosacki said, should be another meeting.

"This is the beginning of a promising negotiation process... Ukrainians, like Europeans, will not believe in another paper guarantee. Ukraine had such guarantees and theoretically has them from Russia, but they were brutally violated by Putin in 2014 and 2022," the deputy minister added.

