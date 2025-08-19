IT Coalition hands over €10 million worth of equipment to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

During July and August, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received another shipment of equipment from the IT coalition, financed by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium, and Estonia. The total cost is €10 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the partners transferred:

6,948 laptops for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the Oberig, Impuls, and Medical Information System information and communication systems;

318 charging stations;

2304 means of communication;

442 monitors;

equipment for data processing centers of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

network equipment for the Obereg ICS infrastructure;

routers, switches, licenses, and other equipment for the implementation of software-defined networks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that 1,000 routers worth over €77,000 were received in a separate delivery from Latvia.

The Ministry of Defense noted that these are the fourth and fifth deliveries from the IT coalition in 2025. In January of this year, as part of the initiative, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg transferred equipment worth €3.3 million to Ukraine, in February – €7.5 million, and in April – about €2 million.

"Thanks to the new delivery from the IT coalition countries, we will be able to provide technical support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine units that are implementing digital products and services. I would like to thank our partners for strengthening our technological capabilities," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

What is an IT coalition?

The IT Coalition is one of the coalitions of capabilities within the Contact Group on Defense Issues for Ukraine (Ramstein format). It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in the fields of IT, communications, and cybersecurity. Currently, the coalition includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, and Japan. The coalition is led by Estonia and Luxembourg.