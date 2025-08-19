Leaders of "Coalition of Willing" reaffirmed need for further support for Ukraine, - Tusk

The leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" confirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this today on social media.

"The leaders of Canada, Japan, Turkey, New Zealand, and European countries have given a very realistic assessment of the results of the meeting in Alaska. We have all confirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia," Tusk wrote.

He also noted that this was a good start for the European Council meeting, which was just beginning.

