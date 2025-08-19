Trump’s invitation to Putin to Alaska was "show of strength" - Bessent

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska was a "show of force" by the American president, as Alaska used to belong to Russia.

"Alaska was a show of force by President Trump. He invited President Putin to territory that used to belong to Russia. He demonstrated a huge amount of military equipment and then put on an air show. It was like inviting your unruly neighbor into your home and showing him your gun safe," Bessent said.

As noted, this statement came after Trump welcomed Putin to Alaska on Friday and held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday.

Bessent said they had a "very good meeting" with Zelenskyy and his team, which lasted about an hour and a half.

He described the meeting with European leaders as "incredible."

According to him, Trump continues to try to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I firmly believe that a bilateral meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy will take place. And the only way to end this conflict is to bring both sides to the negotiating table," Bessent added.