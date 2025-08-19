Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Zelenskyy must show some flexibility

US President Donald Trump has called on dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show some "flexibility".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"I hope that President Putin will be good. If not, the situation will be difficult. And I hope that Zelenskyy will do what he has to do. He also has to show some flexibility," the US leader said.

Trump said he was working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. If this meeting goes well, he will consider holding a trilateral summit.

"I think they are doing well. I would not say that they will ever become best friends, but they are doing well. So we are arranging a meeting. I kind of agreed on it with Putin and Zelenskyy, and, you know, they're the ones who have to lead the process," the US president added.

Bloomberg notes that the details are still unclear.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place within two weeks.