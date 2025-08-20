Trump called Orbán to discuss his opposition to Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Bloomberg

After meeting with European leaders, US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was published by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Trump's conversation with Orbán was the result of discussions between the US president and a group of European leaders who gathered at the White House to discuss ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sources told the publication that at one point, European leaders asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán to force him to stop opposing Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The call to the Hungarian prime minister took place "after an additional, unscheduled meeting of EU leaders in the Oval Office," the agency said.

Its sources added that during his conversation with Trump, Orbán also expressed interest in hosting talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.