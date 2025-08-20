ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,072,700 people (+920 per day), 11,119 tanks, 31,748 artillery systems, 23,152 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,072,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a with reference to to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2025, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,072,700 (+920) individuals
  • tanks – 11,119 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,152 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 31,748 (+50) units
  • MLRS – 1,470 (+0) units
  • air defense means – 1208 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 422 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 340 (+0)
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 52,154 (+260)
  • cruise missiles – 3,565 (+7)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,202 (+142)
  • special equipment – 3943 (+0)

