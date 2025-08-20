2 802 5
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,072,700 people (+920 per day), 11,119 tanks, 31,748 artillery systems, 23,152 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,072,700 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a with reference to to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2025, are approximately:
- personnel – approximately 1,072,700 (+920) individuals
- tanks – 11,119 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 23,152 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 31,748 (+50) units
- MLRS – 1,470 (+0) units
- air defense means – 1208 (+0) units
- aircraft – 422 (+0) units
- helicopters – 340 (+0)
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 52,154 (+260)
- cruise missiles – 3,565 (+7)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,202 (+142)
- special equipment – 3943 (+0)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password