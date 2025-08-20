Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,072,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a with reference to to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,072,700 (+920) individuals

tanks – 11,119 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,152 (+4) units

artillery systems – 31,748 (+50) units

MLRS – 1,470 (+0) units

air defense means – 1208 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 52,154 (+260)

cruise missiles – 3,565 (+7)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,202 (+142)

special equipment – 3943 (+0)

