News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Racists hit house in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia, with FPV drone: woman was injured

Occupiers hit a house in Huliaypole with an FPV. A woman was injured.

Russian occupiers attacked the Polohivsky district in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a woman.

This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Russian military forces struck a private house in Hulyaypole with an FPV drone, damaging the building.

As a result of the Russian Federation's attack, a 65-year-old woman was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

