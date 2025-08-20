Racists hit house in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia, with FPV drone: woman was injured
Russian occupiers attacked the Polohivsky district in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a woman.
This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Yes, Russian military forces struck a private house in Hulyaypole with an FPV drone, damaging the building.
As a result of the Russian Federation's attack, a 65-year-old woman was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.
