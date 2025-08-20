Austrian foreign minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Odesa on official visit

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has arrived in Odesa on an official visit.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media platform X.

"Today I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague Beate Meinl-Reisinger to Odesa on her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March," Sybiha wrote.

He added that he highly values Meinl-Reisinger’s personal commitment, which complements the intensive dynamic of Ukrainian-Austrian relations.

The foreign minister said the meeting with his Austrian counterpart began with commemorating Ukraine’s fallen defenders of Europe.