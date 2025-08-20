Austrian foreign minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Odesa on official visit
Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has arrived in Odesa on an official visit.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media platform X.
"Today I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague Beate Meinl-Reisinger to Odesa on her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March," Sybiha wrote.
He added that he highly values Meinl-Reisinger’s personal commitment, which complements the intensive dynamic of Ukrainian-Austrian relations.
The foreign minister said the meeting with his Austrian counterpart began with commemorating Ukraine’s fallen defenders of Europe.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password