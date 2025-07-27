Putin knows that time is working against him, so he is waging war of brutal intensity, - Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace, as evidenced by his rejection of US President Donald Trump's proposals for a peaceful settlement.

This was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in an interview with Die Welt, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

One thing is clear: Ukraine wants peace, Russia does not. If Putin was really interested in peace, he would have already started negotiating a ceasefire. US President Trump, so to speak, handed him Crimea and several eastern regions on a silver platter, and ruled out Ukraine's membership in NATO. And what does Putin do? He continues to wage a war of destruction against the country," the Austrian Foreign Minister said.

Meinl-Reisinger noted that Russia is suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. In her opinion, over time, this, as well as the deteriorating economic situation, will have an impact on the Kremlin's decisions.

"One day, coffins in Russia will start piling up. To this is added the catastrophic economic situation. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to continue this war. Putin knows that time is working against him. That is why he is waging war with such a fierce intensity," the diplomat said.

Earlier it was reported that Austrian Minister of the Interior Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that neutrality alone no longer guarantees Austria's security.