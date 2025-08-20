Australia joins Register of Damage from Russian aggression against Ukraine

Australia has joined the International Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russian Aggression as an associate member, bringing the total number of participating states to 45.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Justice reported this.

Created under the auspices of the Council of Europe in line with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/5 of November 14, 2022, the Register continues to document damage, losses, and harm caused by Russia’s aggressive actions.

What types of damage can be claimed?

Overall, the Register will accept claims in 45 categories, which are being opened gradually. Currently, 11 categories are available:

- forced internal displacement;

- death of a close family member;

- disappearance of a close family member;

- serious bodily injury;

- sexual violence;

- torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;

- deprivation of liberty;

- forced labor or service;

- damage to or destruction of residential real estate;

- damage to or destruction of non-residential real estate;

- loss of access to or control over real estate in temporarily occupied territories.

How to file claims with the Register of Damage

Claims may be submitted through the government’s Diia web portal. At present, this option is available to Ukrainian citizens. Later, filing will also become available to all individuals and legal entities, as well as state authorities and local self-government bodies.