In Reserve+, it possible to pay fine for not registering for military service at new address: how it works

The "Reserve+" app now allows users to pay fine for failing to register for military service at their new address after changing their place of residence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Algorithm of actions for paying a fine:

download "Reserve+";

go to the "Online Fines" section and submit an application for recognition of the violation;

within three days, the TCR must review the application and send a decision. After that, you will have the opportunity to pay a fine of UAH 8,500, which is 50% of the full amount. You have 20 days to pay.

The defence ministry noted that if this is not done within 20 days, the full amount of 17,000 hryvnia will have to be paid. If payment is not made within the next 20 days, the fine will double to 34,000 hryvnia.

