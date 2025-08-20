Court lifts asset seizure from two ferroalloy plants and Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant in Kolomoiskyi case

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has partially granted the motion filed by representatives of three plants and Ihor Kolomoiskyi, lifting the seizure of the companies’ assets.

Transparency International Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The court canceled the seizure of the companies’ property, but the shares of corporate rights remain under arrest.

The case concerns 10.29% of the corporate rights of Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant JSC (24.45 million shares), 24.75% of the corporate rights of Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant JSC (384.6 million shares), and 24.28% of the corporate rights of Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant JSC (178.7 million shares).

Read more: Kolomoiskyi case: NABU and SAPO complete investigation of UAH 9.2 billion scheme

The seizure had been imposed in view of possible future confiscation. The prosecutor argued that, according to the register, these shares indirectly belong to Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

"Representatives of Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol plants insisted that at the time of the seizure, Kolomoiskyi was no longer listed among the beneficiaries, and changes in the ownership structure were recorded on July 15. Representatives of Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant stated that the enterprise is not a party to the criminal proceedings.

The prosecutor objected, emphasizing that registry data confirm ownership of the corporate rights. He asked for the asset seizure to remain in place to ensure that the authorized capital does not become merely a ‘paper’ ownership but actually safeguards the assets," the platform"HACC decided" reported.

Watch more: London court ruling reveals how 110 billion hryvnia was withdrawn from PrivatBank, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO