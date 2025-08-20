Lukashenko declares readiness for military cooperation with Iran

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared his readiness to cooperate with Iran on a wide range of issues.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during closed-door talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshki, as reported by BELTA.

It is noted that Belarus is ready to discuss any issues with Iran, ranging from cooperation in food supplies to the military-technical sphere.

"You have been and remain our friends. We are committed to fulfilling all our obligations to Iran. I want you to understand that you have come to your friends, and you can and should feel like friends here," Lukashenko told the Iranian president.

The Belarusian dictator "conveyed greetings" to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and recalled his previous visits to the country.

"We are ready to discuss any issues. We have no closed topics, we are ready to cooperate on issues ranging from providing food for your country's population to military-technical cooperation. There are no secrets here. We are not friends against anyone. We are doing everything for the benefit of our peoples – Iranian and Belarusian," Lukashenko stressed.

For his part, during talks with Lukashenko, the Iranian president touched upon the issue of sanctions and relations with the United States. "We understand that the only thing that can neutralize all these illegal sanctions is the development of our relations and agreements that will be implemented in practice," the Iranian president said.