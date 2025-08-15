Trump accepts invitation to visit Minsk with family - Lukashenko’s press service

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko invited him to visit Minsk.

This was reported by Lukashenko's press service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, during the telephone conversation, the parties discussed issues of the bilateral agenda, regional issues and "the situation in hot spots, including Ukraine".

"An agreement was reached to continue contacts. The President of Belarus invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and this invitation was accepted," the press service added.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump held a "great conversation with the highly respected" self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.