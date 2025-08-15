ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11189 visitors online
News Trump and Lukashenko’s conversation
3 341 49

Trump accepts invitation to visit Minsk with family - Lukashenko’s press service

Trump accepts Lukashenko’s invitation to visit Minsk

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko invited him to visit Minsk.

This was reported by Lukashenko's press service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, during the telephone conversation, the parties discussed issues of the bilateral agenda, regional issues and "the situation in hot spots, including Ukraine".

"An agreement was reached to continue contacts. The President of Belarus invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and this invitation was accepted," the press service added.

Read more: Kellogg on visit to Lukashenko: We discussed war between Russia and Ukraine

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump held a "great conversation with the highly respected" self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Author: 

Belarus (809) Lukashenko Oleksandr (204) Minsk (172) Trump Donald (2098)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 