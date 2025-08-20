Army+ and Reserve+ to become part of State e-Services Portal for security and defense

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the functionality of the State Web Portal of Electronic Public Services in the field of national security and defense. The Army+ and Reserve+ applications will now be integrated into the portal’s structure.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense press service.

The changes define the concept of "electronic public service in the field of national security and defense" and set out the list of such services. According to the ministry, this will simplify access to e-services, eliminate duplication of functions, and create a unified, convenient digital tool for Ukrainians.

The web portal will also receive a flexible structure that will allow scaling up the number of digital services both for reservists and for service members.

In addition, under the new version of the Cabinet resolution, Ukrainians will gain access to information about the functioning of the Reserve+ mobile application, as previously this information had been regulated by a classified government resolution.

Read more: IT Coalition hands over €10 million worth of equipment to Ukraine - Defense Ministry