Russian strike on Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region, leaves one dead – RMA

On the evening of August 20, Russian forces shelled Novodanilivka in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET writes.

"The enemy fired artillery at the village of Novodanilivka, hitting private residential buildings. A local woman was killed," he wrote.

Read more: One person killed as result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA