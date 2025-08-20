Russian strike on Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region, leaves one dead – RMA
On the evening of August 20, Russian forces shelled Novodanilivka in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET writes.
"The enemy fired artillery at the village of Novodanilivka, hitting private residential buildings. A local woman was killed," he wrote.
