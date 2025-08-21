ENG
News Take-off of Russian strategic bombers
Tu-95ms strategic bomber took off in Russia

On the night of 21 August, the Russians brought their strategic aviation into the air.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel monitor.

"One Tu-95ms aircraft took off from Engels Air Base at 11:55 p.m. The number of aircraft will be specified later," the message says.

