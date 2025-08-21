Israel has begun invasion of Gaza, - media

The Israeli army has begun its invasion of Gaza.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Israeli forces already control the outskirts of the city.

He also confirmed that around 60,000 draft notices will be sent out this week, with another 20,000 to follow later this month.

In his statement, Defrin confirmed that the Israeli army is working to ensure sufficient space for the safe evacuation of civilians from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to approve plans to capture Gaza on Thursday.