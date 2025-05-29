ENG
Israel and Hamas agree to 60-day ceasefire – White House

Hamas and Israel agree to 60-day ceasefire

On May 29, Israel and HAMAS agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This was announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the draft agreement before the document was submitted to HAMAS.

Special envoy Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump have already delivered the proposed ceasefire agreement to HAMAS.

"We hope a ceasefire in Gaza will be reached to bring all hostages home. This has been a top priority for the administration from day one," Leavitt emphasized.

At the same time, she noted that negotiations are ongoing, and the ceasefire will be officially confirmed once a final agreement is reached.

