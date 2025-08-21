Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,073,530 people (+830 per day), 11,120 tanks, 31,789 artillery systems, 23,157 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,073,530 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 20, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,073,530 (+830) individuals

tanks – 11,120 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,157 (+5) units

artillery systems – 31,789 (+41) units

MLRS – 1471 (+1) units

air defence means – 1209 (+1) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 52,469 (+315)

cruise missiles – 3,565 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,316 (+114)

special equipment – 3944 (+1)

See more: Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated 95 occupiers overnight. INFOGRAPHICS