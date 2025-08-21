Rubio to hold talks on security guarantees for Ukraine on August 21 - New York Times

A meeting between US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and national security advisors from allied countries is scheduled for August 21. They are expected to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The New York Times.

A representative of the Trump administration, cited by journalists, called it "delicate diplomatic negotiations" and noted that this is probably the most prominent role Rubio has taken on.

According to the publication, the US Secretary of State must convince Europeans that Trump will honor his commitment to help them defend Ukraine without doing so under the banner of NATO.

An administration representative said that the talks would determine "what security guarantees might look like" ahead of a potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

For example, in exchange for Russia ending hostilities, the security pact could include a commitment by the US to provide air support for any European-led operations if Russian troops resume their offensive. It could also include a commitment by the US to provide surveillance and reconnaissance assistance to support missions in Ukraine, as well as naval forces to protect the Black Sea.

Another component of the negotiations is the legal force of security guarantees, which includes the issue of approval by the US Congress.