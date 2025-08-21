Consequences of hostile strike on Mukachevo. PHOTOS

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Mukachevo at around 04.40 am. Two Kalibr missiles caused an explosion at a local factory with foreign investment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As of now, twelve people have been injured and are receiving medical care.

All law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Prosecutors, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Police are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and recording damage to civilian infrastructure.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the SSU Office in the Zakarpattia region under the procedural supervision of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office. All information is used to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to journalist Vitalii Hlahola, there were 600 employees at the plant at the time of the missile attack. They were evacuated to shelters in time.

"The number of victims has risen to 15. One person is in serious condition. The youngest is 22 years old, and the oldest is 63," the journalist said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Zakarpattia: 12 people were injured











