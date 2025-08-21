404 1
Ruscists fired artillery at Kherson: one man killed, five wounded, including police officers. PHOTO
Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson with artillery, killing a man. 5 people were injured, including two police officers.
This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.
A 61-year-old man died as a result of the morning attack. Preliminarily, 5 people, including two police officers, were injured with varying degrees of severity. Data on the victims are being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password