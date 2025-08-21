Ruscists fired artillery at Kherson: one man killed, five wounded, including police officers. PHOTO

Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson with artillery, killing a man. 5 people were injured, including two police officers.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

A 61-year-old man died as a result of the morning attack. Preliminarily, 5 people, including two police officers, were injured with varying degrees of severity. Data on the victims are being clarified.

Read more: "Last night, Russian army set one of its insane anti-records" - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS



