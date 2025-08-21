ENG
Ruscists fired artillery at Kherson: one man killed, five wounded, including police officers. PHOTO

Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson with artillery, killing a man. 5 people were injured, including two police officers.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

A 61-year-old man died as a result of the morning attack. Preliminarily, 5 people, including two police officers, were injured with varying degrees of severity. Data on the victims are being clarified.

Shelling of Kherson on 21 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Kherson on 21 August 2025 What is known

