US Vice President JD Vance said he had spoken several times on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and described him as "very measured" and "cautious."

Yes, Vance said he had never met Putin in person, but had spoken to him "several times" on the phone.

"The American media has a certain image of him. He is very measured. He is very cautious. He speaks somewhat softly. And I think that, basically, he is a person who cares about Russia's interests as he sees them," said the US vice president.

According to Vance, Putin respects US President Donald Trump because "he knows that the president cares about the interests of the American people."

He also recounted how Trump, on Monday, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, unexpectedly decided to call Moscow.

"So, we're in the East Wing of the White House, and the president says, 'You know, we had a pretty good meeting. I'll call Vladimir Putin and see what he has to say about it.' And everyone says, 'Oh, you'll call him next week?' And he says, 'No, what time is it in Moscow? Let's call him right now,'" Vance said.

