Two injured in Russian drone strike on Chernihiv region – RMA
On the afternoon of August 21, the aggressor attacked a village in the Koriukivka community of Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
"As a result of a drone strike on a residential yard, two civilian women were injured — a 66-year-old local resident and a 46-year-old woman who was visiting. They were hospitalized with multiple injuries and wounds. One of the victims is in moderate condition, while doctors are fighting for the life of the other, who is in intensive care," Chaus said.
