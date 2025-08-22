Healey holds talks with partners on just peace for Ukraine

On Friday, August 22, UK Defence Secretary John Healey held phone conversations with several counterparts on securing a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Today John Healey discussed with partners our ongoing efforts to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to secure a just and enduring peace," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that London continues to support Ukraine in its current fight and in its pursuit of peace.

It was noted that Healey spoke with the defence ministers of Turkey, Italy, and Finland, as well as with Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Read more: United Kingdom ready to send troops to Ukraine to protect its skies and ports, - Chief of Staff Radakin