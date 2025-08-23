Russia seeks to prolong war to expand occupied territories - Stubb

The Kremlin shows no willingness to negotiate and plans to continue military operations.

According to Censor.NET, citing RAR, this was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"They want to continue the war at least until autumn in order to maximize their territorial gains," he stressed.

According to him, the Russian dictator has not achieved any of his goals, but has instead united Europe and expanded NATO.

"Putin has failed in absolutely all of his strategic goals. He has united Europe, he has expanded NATO at the expense of Finland and Sweden, he has practically increased NATO's defense spending from 2% to 5%. If you look at territorial gains, he has been trying to control the Donetsk region for 12 years, 50% of which he gained before the war even started... So virtually none of the goals Putin set for himself in this special operation have been achieved. This is probably the biggest strategic geopolitical failure in recent history, Stubb said.

