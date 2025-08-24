Armed Forces of Ukraine used FPV drone to blow up bridge in Belgorod region, which Russians had mined just in case. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military blew up a bridge in the Belgorod region with an FPV drone - the occupiers placed TM-62 mines under it just in case.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BUTUSOV.PLUS.

The Russians mined the bridge in Belgorod region just in case, and the Armed Forces blew it up just in case.

"Grandiose detonation of a TM-62 anti-tank mine depot as a result of an FPV drone hit!" the message reads.

