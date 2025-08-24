SSU and SOF drones strike gas processing complex in Ust-Luga, - source. VIDEO

The SSU and the Special Forces strike at a gas processing complex in Ust-Luga.

Warning: The video contains foul language!

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

Drones attacked the port's production facilities in the Leningrad region of Russia.

Preliminarily, a hit was recorded at the gas processing complex of Novatek, the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in Russia. The investigators found that the strike was aimed at the cryogenic gas condensate/gas fractionation unit, which is the "heart" of the complex's technological processes.

The sources noted that this is the second successful attack by SSU drones on Ust-Luga in 2025. The first was in early January.

