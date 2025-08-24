Drone crashes in Russia six kilometers from border with Estonia

On the morning of August 24, a drone crashed into the Russian part of Lake Peipsi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

According to Ivan Posledov, representative of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, the object was first detected at 5:20 a.m., when radar in Varna registered a flying object, presumably a drone, over the lake.

The object was tracked until it disappeared from radar, flying off in the direction of Russia.

After that, at around 6:25 a.m., radar at the Muste border detected a similar object, which is believed to have fallen into the water approximately six kilometers from the Russian-Estonian border.

After crashing, the drone broke into pieces, probably due to an explosion.

There's no official word on whether it's the same drone, and the agency said that "the aircraft wasn't heading toward Estonia."