Ukraine uses its own weapons to strike at Russia. We have not been discussing such issues with United States lately, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not recently coordinated with the US on targets for strikes against Russia, as it is using its own weapons for this purpose.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during a press conference.

"We use our domestically produced long-range weapons. And lately, to be honest, we have not discussed such issues with the United States of America. You remember, there used to be various signals about our retaliatory strikes after their (Russian – Ed.) strikes on the energy sector. That was a long time ago. Today, we don't even mention it," he said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had been blocking Ukraine's use of ATACMS for strikes deep inside Russia for several months.

