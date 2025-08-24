Russia has accused Western countries of allegedly interfering in negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"They (Western countries, - Ed.) are simply looking for an excuse to prevent the negotiations from taking place. And they want it to happen not through their fault, not through the fault of Zelenskyy, who is also "playing hard to get" and putting forward certain conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin regardless of anything," Lavrov said.

According to him, Western countries are trying to "disrupt the process that was generally initiated by Putin and Trump, which has yielded very good results." He expressed hope that "these attempts will be thwarted."

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under certain conditions.