Trump congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day: United States respects your struggle

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, stressing that the United States believes in the future of Ukraine as an independent state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear President Trump, thank you for your sincere congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate your warm words to the Ukrainian people and thank the United States for standing side by side with Ukraine, protecting the most valuable things - independence, freedom and guaranteed peace. We are convinced that together we will be able to put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, unveiling Trump's congratulations.

"On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine on the occasion of your 34th anniversary of independence. The people of Ukraine have an indomitable spirit, and your country's courage is an inspiration to many. As you celebrate this important day, know that the United States respects your struggle, honours your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.

Now is the time to put an end to the senseless killings. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that will lead to a lasting peace, end the bloodshed, and protect Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity.

God bless Ukraine. Sincerely, Donald J. Trump," Trump said in the letter.