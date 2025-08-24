Zelenskyy on Independence Day: On 24 February, Ukraine came of age and stopped world’s second largest army. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Ukrainians on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in a video message.

He reminded that Ukraine had withstood the great disaster that Russia had brought to our land.

Zelenskyy also noted that on the Independence Square, you can find great symbols of what we are fighting for and how we are overcoming the war.

These are the Independence Monument and the Zero Kilometre, which is the starting point for measuring distances to Ukrainian cities.

"Today, these marks have a completely different meaning. They are no longer just about kilometres; they remind us that all of this belongs to Ukraine. Our people are there, and no distance between us will change that, and no temporary occupation will change that. And one day this distance between Ukrainians will disappear and we will be together again as one family, as one country," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that it is here, on Maidan, that Ukrainians often say goodbye to their fallen defenders.

Ukraine is striving for a peaceful life, and that is what it has been doing for 1278 days of the war for independence.

"For each of these days, I want to thank you. Ukrainian soldier, Ukrainian volunteer. Ukrainian doctor. A rescuer. A teacher. Our youth. Our parents. Every Ukrainian and every Ukrainian woman. For the Ukraine that it is now. The one who became an adult on 24 February. It took its fate into its own hands, took up arms. She had no time to hesitate and no right to be afraid. And she actually stopped the second army of the world. We will talk about this because it kills the myth of the invincible Russian army. We have proved it and continue to prove it now. ...

We are proving that Ukrainians are and will be on this land, this square. Where will our future generations will stand in a hundred years. And in a hundred years, they will celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine here," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine wants silence and a decent and comprehensive peace.

"This is what Ukraine is like now. This is the kind of Ukraine that will never again in history be forced to the shame that the Russians call a "compromise". We need a just peace. What our future will be is up to us to decide. And the world knows and respects this," he concluded.