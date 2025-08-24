Zelenskyy discusses Canadian aid, work within Coalition of Willing and sanctions with Carney. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who arrived in Kyiv on August 24 for a visit.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Thank you for making this visit happen today, on an important day for Ukrainians, Independence Day. This is extremely symbolic, because Canada was among the first to recognize Ukraine's independence and our sovereign state," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that important documents have been signed and clear agreements have been reached.

"An action plan for the implementation of the security agreement between our countries, as well as an agreement on administrative assistance in customs matters, was signed at the ministerial level, and an agreement on the production of drones was reached. We discussed diplomacy, work within the coalition of the willing, sanctions, energy cooperation, possible Canadian assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine and in rehabilitation programs for our veterans, and our defense cooperation," the head of state said.

In addition, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Canada for its willingness to join the PURL program, which allows for increased aid to Ukraine through arms purchases from the United States.

"There will be an additional $500 million, which is very important. Right now, drones are number one in defense and tactical operations—they save lives on the battlefield. The funds allocated by Canada will be used to manufacture drones. We have discussed this, and agreements have been reached. I am grateful to Mark Carney and Canada for all their support, which is absolutely sincere. Thank you," Zelenskyy added.