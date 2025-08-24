Another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 24 August, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and civilians are returning home to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today our people are coming home. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and civilians. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022. We are bringing home journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, who was abducted in the Kyiv region in March 2022. He is finally at home in Ukraine," the Head of State said.

He noted that the exchanges continue, and this is possible thanks to our soldiers who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.

"Our team that works every day. Partners who help. We thank the UAE for their help. I thank everyone who makes it possible for our people to return through their work," the President said.

