News Fighting in the east
We have very, very positive results in Donbas, details will be later, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports positive results in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted good results in long-range strikes against Russia.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Carney, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

"Everyone can see this, and today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas, pleasant surprises for the Russians. I think the head of the administration will provide all the details later," he added.

