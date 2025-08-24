5 330 72
We have very, very positive results in Donbas, details will be later, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted good results in long-range strikes against Russia.
The head of state made this statement during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Carney, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
"Everyone can see this, and today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas, pleasant surprises for the Russians. I think the head of the administration will provide all the details later," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password