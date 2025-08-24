We are talking about security guarantees that will protect us, not about "security guarantees" from Russia - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not need "security guarantees" from Russia.

He said this during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state recalled that Russia was one of the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum and violated its guarantees.

"According to, for example, one of the documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, namely the Budapest Memorandum, Russia was one of the guarantors of this very security. At the same time, it violated its own guarantees and promises. Therefore, we are not talking about security guarantees from the Russian Federation. We are talking about security guarantees that will protect us from the Russian Federation, from its aggression or the repetition of full-scale aggressive steps in the future," the president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine trusts those countries that have stood by it since the beginning of this aggression.

"For example, countries that imposed sanctions for aggression, countries that provided weapons, countries that provided humanitarian support, countries that strengthened us during energy blackouts, countries that are helping to return our children and people from captivity," Zelensky said.

The president added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are and will remain the key guarantor of Ukraine's security. He noted that a strong and large Ukrainian army and domestic arms production should be part of the security guarantees.