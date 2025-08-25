Zelensky announces possible joint production of NASAMS systems in Ukraine with Norway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the partnership with Norway will lead to joint production of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine.

He said this at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

Zelenskyy thanked Norway for allocating approximately $700 million for air defense systems for Ukraine. According to him, this will significantly strengthen the protection of Ukrainian airspace and provide the country with systems that are currently lacking.

The President also emphasized that NASAMS systems have already saved thousands of lives by effectively shooting down Russian ballistic missiles, and expressed confidence that joint production of these systems will eventually become possible in Ukraine.

