Work on security guarantees for Ukraine is very difficult and ongoing, - Kellogg

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that work on security guarantees for Ukraine is continuing and is very difficult.

He made this statement after the National Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"It's an interesting time. I think you've read and seen what's going on on the diplomatic front. It's very hard work... We're working very hard on it," Kellogg said, calling Trump a "president of peace" who wants to end death and destruction.

He also recalled the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, as well as the meeting between European leaders in the Oval Office.

"You can see how quickly the process we are working on is moving forward, and it is moving very, very quickly. We hope to reach a point in the near future where we will have, for lack of a better term, security guarantees. That work is still ongoing," Kellogg added.

Trump's special representative also reported heavy losses in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"You want to see this through to the end, to a just and reasonable conclusion in the future. And I hope that a year from now, on the next Independence Day, Ukraine's 35th anniversary, the next prayer breakfast will probably take place after that. Everything will be different, Ukraine will be a different country when we hold it next time. And any role that I can play or that we can all play, I think is very, very important," he said, adding that it is "a difficult, complex task, President Trump has acknowledged that, I have acknowledged that, we have all acknowledged that."

"It is very, very difficult to end the war. And that is roughly where we are now. But I think we should give credit to many people, whether it is President Trump or Macron from France, Merz from Germany, Meloni from Italy, Starmer from Britain or Stubb from Finland. Everyone there understands the importance of peace in this region, in the world, because what we don't want to happen is what I don't want to happen. I have four grandchildren. I don't want to drag them into another war," Kellogg concluded.