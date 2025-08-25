Norwegian PM Støre: I have always supported ceasefire before peace talks

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre supports a ceasefire ahead of peace talks on Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have always supported Ukraine’s expectation of a ceasefire before peace negotiations. This was initially an American idea, and I think it makes sense. If you want to work properly towards a lasting and just peace, you must first stop the killings. Therefore, I believe that a ceasefire is a normal precondition for serious negotiations," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to Støre, after a peace agreement is reached, Ukraine will need security guarantees.

The Norwegian Prime Minister called the provision of "serious defense capabilities" for Ukraine, which the country will be able to use for its protection in the future, the most "critical guarantee."

"We will actively support this," Støre added.

