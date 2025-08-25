Germany to provide Ukraine with €9 billion in annual financial support – Klingbeil

Germany has pledged to allocate €9 billion annually to Ukraine over the coming years.

Vice Chancellor of Germany Lars Klingbeil announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Klingbeil, the decision was approved at the federal government level and is intended to ensure stable financial support for Ukraine. Prior to this, he held talks with Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko on the continuation and possible forms of assistance.

"We commit to supporting Ukraine in the coming years by spending €9 billion annually," the German Vice Chancellor emphasized.

