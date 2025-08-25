Ukraine needs not only donations but also new soldiers to strengthen its army – Defense Ministry

For Ukraine to withstand the war, the Armed Forces need not only financial contributions but also new soldiers.

First Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, stressed this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He underlined that some reservists still regard defense as someone else’s duty, while the Kremlin is counting on exhausting Ukrainians and creating a shortage of manpower. "We need a monolithic unity of the people. More Ukrainians must be involved in the defense of the state," Havryliuk said.

According to him, the Armed Forces have hundreds of specialties, which means service can be performed in roles closely aligned with one’s civilian expertise. "Not everyone will be stormtroopers or paratroopers," the lieutenant general explained.

He also called on opinion leaders, media professionals, actors, athletes, and teachers to help persuade Ukrainians to join the defense of their country. "This must be the nation’s No. 1 project for all time," Havryliuk emphasized.

