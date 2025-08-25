ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Zelenskyy: I see no signs that Russia is ready to make concessions to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are currently no signs that Russia is ready to make concessions on ending the war.

He said this before meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for concessions by Russia, I am not aware of any. I do not consider the statements made by the Russian side that they are ready to stop further occupation of Ukraine to be concessions. I do not consider it a concession that they are offering us to withdraw from territories that Russia does not control and does not have the capacity to control. Not to mention that all this is a dialogue outside international law," Zelenskyy emphasized.

