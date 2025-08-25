One injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy region – RMA

A 77-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on a village in the Mykolaivka community, Sumy region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleh Hryhorov.

"The man had earlier evacuated to Sumy but returned home to harvest his crops. He was hospitalized with injuries. His condition is not considered serious, and doctors are providing medical care," the governor said.

