Trump: I’m not dictator. I don’t like them

US President Donald Trump has said he does not consider himself a dictator, despite criticism of his policies.

He said this at a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, according to AP, as reported by Censor.NET.

Responding to critics who condemn his tough measures in Washington and the deployment of the National Guard, Trump said: "Many people say, 'Maybe we like a dictator.'"

"I'm not a dictator. I'm a person with a lot of common sense... People jokingly call me the president of Europe," Trump added.

He repeated threats to send US National Guard troops to Chicago to quell unrest.

In addition, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the burning of the American flag. The order instructs the US Department of Justice to investigate cases of flag burning.

Trump said that those who burn the US flag will be charged with inciting riots and will receive one year in prison without the possibility of early release.

The politician stressed that burning the American flag "incites unrest on a level we have never seen before."

Advisers to the US president said the order "does not conflict with the First Amendment," which protects freedom of speech, but did not explain what that means.