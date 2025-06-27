US President Donald Trump' s approach to Europe means that the "military vacation" for Europe is over.

According to Censor.NET, with refe RMF24, this was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"It seems that everyone has finally realized that the position of President Trump and the Washington administration is unequivocal," the prime minister said.

Tusk noted that Europe has decided to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP and focus on protecting its external borders. However, the European average in this area is still unsatisfactory, and some countries are very active in resisting this.

"There are countries that have reached a good level of spending, such as Greece. There are countries that are constantly fighting back against increasing spending, in my opinion, a little bit underestimating the threat just because they are far from Russia," he said.

According to Tusk, he is not outraged by this, because in the event of a real threat, the countries of the European Union will "take care of each other."

Watch more: Propagandist Solovyov calls for attack on Europe: "Clash is inevitable, and first strike could decide everything". VIDEO