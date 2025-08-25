PM Svyrydenko’s brother fled abroad despite being Servant of People deputy

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has confirmed that her brother left Ukraine and now resides abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

During the National Prayer Breakfast, a journalist asked the prime minister whether reports were true that her brother allegedly left Ukraine during the war and has not returned since.

Svyrydenko replied that her brother "did not leave during the full-scale war" but before Russia’s invasion. Asked to clarify whether it was true that her brother has not returned to Ukraine, the prime minister said, "He lives abroad."

It is noted that Vitalii Svyrydenko previously served as a deputy of the Chernihiv Regional Council, representing the Servant of the People party. MP Mariana Bezuhla wrote that Svyrydenko’s brother had gone to study in London and never came back. Vitalii Svyrydenko’s asset declaration shows that he purchased an apartment and a plot of land in the United Kingdom in August 2022.