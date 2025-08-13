Cabinet of Ministers approves 1st package of support for 6.6 million Ukrainians from frontline regions - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government has approved a package of support for residents of the frontline regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We are developing a program that covers 238 communities in 10 regions - 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million vulnerable groups... The program is based on five key priorities: housing, security, people, business and health," Svyrydenko said following the government meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, under the "eOselia" program, the state will compensate 70% of the down payment on a mortgage for IDPs and residents of the frontline areas, as well as 70% of loan payments in the first year, and additionally allocate UAH 40 thousand to pay all fees associated with the mortgage.

According to her, payment for community service is being increased by 33%, administrative fees and state duties are being canceled, so business and property registration becomes free, free meals are provided for students in frontline schools, and medical facilities in rural and remote communities will receive a 20% bonus for providing primary care.

Svyrydenko added that payment coefficients for emergency medical care will also increase and grants for gardens and greenhouses of up to UAH 400 thousand per hectare are envisaged with up to 80% of the costs reimbursed.

"In parallel, we are preparing the second package of support for the frontline regions. It will significantly expand opportunities for living and working in frontline communities. We are planning special business regimes to cover war risks, an expanded housing reconstruction program, and priority provision of medicines and equipment to medical facilities. We are also working on raising salaries and pensions, as well as programs to support vulnerable groups of the population," the Prime Minister said.